Predicting Steelers Starting Lineup vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shut down over a dozen players, leaving plenty of backups to fill starting roles against the Jaguars.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play live, game football. For the first time in 2025, the black and gold will take the field on another team's turf, heading to Jacksonville to start their preseason against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville announced they will play their starters in the opener against Pittsburgh, but the Steelers have different plans. They've benched 15 players, with more sitting due to injury. So, the big question is who will start?

Here's what the first-team lineup will most likely look like.

Offense

Quarterback: Mason Rudolph

Jun 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during minicamp at their South Side facility. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

The Steelers have confirmed they're rolling Mason Rudolph out as their QB1 to start the preseason. With Aaron Rodgers out and Will Howard injured, expect a lot of Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, who will take over as the backup. Logan Woodside arrived just the other day, and while he might get some clean up duty late in the fourth quarterback, there probably isn't much playing time coming his way in the opener.

Running back: Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) practices before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenneth Gainwell is one of the few veterans playing against the Jaguars and he'll likely get the first rep in the backfield. Kaleb Johnson is listed here as well because chances are that Gainwell doesn't play too much before Johnson takes over for most of the first half.

Still, expect to see some of the former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion out there. Enough, hopefully, to get excited about what he adds to the offense.

Fullback: Connor Heyward

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers still have Connor Heyward as their starting fullback, and that doesn't seem to be changing. He'll get the first reps, with DJ Thomas-Jones getting some work at tight end and fullback as well. And if we're lucky enough, Mark Robinson may make an appearance at the position as well.

Hopefully, if it works out, they let him keep the number 93. They have to.

Tight End: Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) completes a catch in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Without Pat Freiermuth or Jonnu Smith, the Steelers' starting tight ends will be Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. Pittsburgh is going to run a very tight end-heavy offense, which means the first look we get of it will be their two backups.

Still, it's good work for two players who should see a decent amount of playing time this season. Pittsburgh will utilize all four of their tight ends throughout the season, and seeing how much better Washington is as a pass-catcher is exciting.

Wide Receiver: Roberts Woods, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The big question heading into the game is what does the Steelers wide receiver rotation look like. Well, the first four off the bench are most likely in this order - Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller. And fans can expect all of them to get a decent amount of playing time as the team tries to figure out who they should keep.

After the first four, expect plenty of Roc Taylor and Ke'Shawn Williams as the undrafted rookies take the field in the second half.

Offensive Line:

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participate in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Broderick Jones
Left Guard: Spencer Anderson
Center: Zach Frazier
Right Guard: Mason McCormick
Right Tackle: Troy Fautanu

The Steelers will send their starting offensive line out besides Isaac Seumalo. It's an important moment for a group that has plenty of questions. Everyone will be watching Broderick Jones, who isn't expected to play too much while dealing with a groin injury. But Troy Fautanu hasn't been able to showcase himself much after last year's injury, and Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick want to prove their growth.

Defense

Defensive Tackle: Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Pittsburgh Steelers

With Cam Heyward on the sideline, the Steelers will send Isaiahh Loudermilk out next to first-round rookie Derrick Harmon. Harmon will get some time before being placed on the bench, but the team will want to see what their biggest rookie has to show for himself.

From there, Yahya Black should get plenty of playing time as the primary backup and a later-round rookie who's looking to earn his place in the rotation.

Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Keeanu Benton is going to start at nose tackle in the team's base defense. He'll then bounce over to defensive tackle when the team moves into their sub packages. Most of the time, they're in some sort of sub-package, meaning Benton will get decent playing time early in the game.

He'll likely be off the field by the end of the first quarter, leaving Black and others to fill his role.

Edge Rusher: Jack Sawyer, DeMarvin Leal

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers are resting T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith is dealing with a groin injury. So, it'll be Jack Sawyer and DeMarvin Leal headed out early for the defense.

This is a big game for both players. Sawyer is making a role for himself within the edge rusher rotation, proving that a fourth-round rookie might have some serious upside in the NFL. He's looking to put that on display against Jacksonville and make sure he's got regular season playing time.

For Leal, he's looking to make the roster. The fourth-year pro has bounced around the line since being drafted and missed last season with a neck injury. He's back and hoping to make the team as the final edge rusher. His first shot to do so comes against the Jaguars.

Insider Linebacker: Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates a stop with Payton Wilson (41) against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Patrick Queen is on the bench for the Steelers, but their inside linebacker room is going to be one of the most interesting to watch. Wilson looks fast and big as a sophomore starter. On the other side of him, Cole Holcomb makes his long awaited return from a devastating knee injury.

Wilson will wear the green dot and you can expect both to play plenty in the first half.

Cornerback: Brandin Echols, James Pierre

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) reacts after an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers are sitting their starting cornerbacks, leaving their backups to take the field. Brandin Echols will be the fourth man throughout the season, but Cory Trice was expected to be the fifth. He's dealing with a hamstring injury, leaving the door open for James Pierre to make a splash.

Nickelback: Beanie Bishop

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) celebrates after intercepting a Cincinnati Bengals pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Jalen Ramsey on the sideline, the Steelers will put undrafted second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop out with the starters. This is a good opportunity for Bishop to prove he should be on the roster this season, and while he's probably going to make the team, he'll need to make sure there are no questions in the next three weeks.

Safety: Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (36) against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers will get the first look at their new safeties in the preseason opener. DeShon Elliott is on the sideline, leaving Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill as the starters. And while Thornhill came in as the likely starter after Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded, Clark probably has some shot to be the Week 1 starter.

With Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jaguars starters playing, these two will get to see just how "first team" they are against a different team.

Kicker: Ben Sauls

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Ben Sauls (90) kicks off to the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Chris Boswell looking for a pay raise, rookie Ben Sauls will get the kicks against Jacksonville. In all serious, though, Boswell wasn't kicking in the preseason just like he doesn't do much in training camp. Sauls will get three games to put some film on tape for the rest of the NFL.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (5) punts against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

There is a real punter competition in Pittsburgh. Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman are going to go punt-for-punt throughout the preseason, trying to find the better or two great punters. Johnston will likely get the first boot.

Don't overlook the punter battle. It's been a blast to watch during training camp, and now in live game action, it's time to see which one of these two can come out strongest.

Long snapper: Christian Kuntz

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

