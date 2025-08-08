Steelers Release Versatile Lineman Before Preseason Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves, and with the addition of Andrus Peat to their offensive line, the team is also moving on from Nick Broeker, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.
Broeker is a former Houston Texans interior offensive lineman who has the flexibility to play across the line. With experience at all three - guard, center and tackle - Broeker arrived in Pittsburgh with hopes of finding a home as a backup piece to any of their core starters. Instead, he'll hit free agency just before the team's first preseason game.
A seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft, Broeker is still looking to find his place in the NFL. He lasted just one summer with the Bills before being released, finding himself with the Texans.
He played two years with Houston, appearing in 12 games. During his time with the Texans, he played both tackle and guard.
The Steelers viewed Broeker as an interior option this summer, testing the waters with multiple backups at guard and center. Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum came into training camp as the leaders in the clubhouse for the backup roles, but the team is always open to finding diamonds in the rough.
The Steelers replaced Broeker with another versatile veteran in Peat. The three-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders but had to wait until August to find his next NFL home.
Peat has experience at both left guard and left tackle, with some playing time on the right side, but most coming on the left.
"I feel like I have a lot left, but I feel great, feel healthy, so I’m ready to go," Peat told reporters upon arriving at Saint Vincent College for practice.
"It’s a part of football, especially going to a new organization. I don’t take this opportunity for granted, so I’m gonna work my way up and keep working," he later added about signing later in the offseason.
Pittsburgh will continue to look for their swing options heading into the season, with their first test coming in the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
