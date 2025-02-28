Raiders Become Major Competitor for Steelers QB
After striking out on Matthew Stafford, who is officially returning to the Los Angeles Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to a pair of Pittsburgh Steelers signal callers who are set to hit free agency.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to look into the possibility of adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as well as Sam Darnold, in an effort to fill their glaring vacancy at the quarterback position.
Wilson in particular has always made sense as a target for Las Vegas given his history with head coach Pete Carroll, who was hired in January.
The pair won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks and spent a total of 10 years together before Wilson was rerouted to the Denver Broncos in March 2022.
The Raiders reportedly showed interest in acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears last offseason before he was sent to Pittsburgh, though a new regime is now in place in Vegas.
At the NFL Combine, general manager Omar Khan inferred that the Steelers would prefer to lock up Wilson or Fields before the beginning of the 2025 league year on March 12.
If Pittsburgh does retain one of the two, perhaps the Raiders would become the favorite for the other once they hit the open market.
