Steelers Hunt for Matthew Stafford Officially Ends
The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Matthew Stafford never really got off the ground, but their chances of landing him are now zero.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford have agreed on a restructured deal that will keep the 37-year-old with the team. The terms have yet to be made public.
Stafford reportedly spurned offers from both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants that would've netted him more money, though he's prioritizing playing for a contender in Los Angeles that nearly knocked off the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Pittsburgh's attention will now fully turn to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who remain the team's two most likely quarterback options for the 2025 season.
General manager Omar Khan told reporters that the Steelers would like to sort the situation out before the start of the new league on March 12, though there's been little to no news regarding any negotiations between the team and either signal caller.
In a world where Pittsburgh is unable to retain Fields or Wilson, the franchise may opt to pursue a short-term veteran solution on the open market while also considering the NFL Draft as a means of addressing the position.
