Steelers Could Lose Out on Another Top WR Target
In the days and weeks leading up to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen their chances of landing a premier wide receiver seemingly dwindle.
With the Cincinnati Bengals expected to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second-straight offseason, though there may be a bit of drama brewing on that front, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht made it known that the organization values Chris Godwin and hopes to retain him.
"Hopefully, we can come to an agreement with him because Chris means the world to this organization, to all of us individually but as an organization as a whole," Licht told reporters at the NFL Combine. "Nobody has been more resilient than him. We've been down this road, a similar path, with him. Nobody has been more resilient and works harder than him. So those are the good things. If I were a betting man, I'd bet on Chris. But the facts are we have to wade through some variables here."
A third-round pick in 2017 out of Penn State, Godwin has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay up to this point. Second only to teammate Mike Evans for the most receptions (579), yards (7,266) and touchdowns (39) in franchise history, it's easy to see why the Bucs have no plans of letting him leave.
Godwin had his 2024 campaign cut short due to a dislocated ankle he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 21, though he was incredibly productive when healthy to the tune of 576 yards and five scores on 50 catches over seven contests.
The 29-year-old previously tore both his ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign. He still signed a three-year extension worth $60 million during the ensuing offseason, however, and played in 15 contests in 2022.
There's plenty of ways for the Steelers to improve their receiver room, and the outlook certainly isn't entirely bleak, but potentially losing out on a chance to land Godwin would sting.
