Steelers Meet With Three Big-Name QBs
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their sights set on three quarterbacks in particular ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the team attempts to lock up a starter, which in all likelihood will be either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, selecting a backup in the draft who can learn the ins and outs of the offense before having a chance to climb the depth chart a few years down the road has always been an enticing objective for the Steelers.
They aren't in position to pick either of the top-two consensus signal callers in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward without ceding a significant haul to move up the board.
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Minnesota's Max Brosmer are all in play at the moment, however, given that they were the only three quarterback prospects to interview with the Steelers at the NFL Combine this week.
Dart heaped praise upon both head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith when discussing the nature of their conversation.
"The Steelers have been great," Dart said. "Coach Smith, coach Tomlin, I think they're great coaches, elite at what they do, and they've had a ton of success everywhere they've been. Especially for coach Tomlin, being able to sustain that success is extremely impressive, so I had a lot of fun making relationships with them."
Dart could find himself as the third quarterback off the board in late April due to his physical tools and immaculate accuracy, though there's some worry about his processing and how he'll translate from an Ole Miss system that may not have properly prepared him for the rigorous nature of the NFL.
He paced the SEC in passing yards and completion percentage during the 2024 campaign at 4,279 and 69.3, respectively, while falling outside of the top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting.
Ewers also enjoyed his experience speaking with Pittsburgh's contingent and getting to know Tomlin in that type of setting.
"It was great," Ewers said. "Getting to talk to coach Tomlin and just get to know him a little bit, him getting to know me."
He led the Longhorns to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff this past year despite not always putting his best foot forward. The soon-to-be 22-year-old threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and is largely viewed as a late Day 2/early Day 3 pick given his lack of arm talent, smaller frame and decision-making while battling injuries throughout his entire collegiate career.
Brosmer, who racked up 8,467 yards for New Hampshire from 2019 to 2023, transferred to Minnesota ahead of 2024 campaign.
He posted 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Golden Gophers finished with an 8-5 record, garnering him consideration as a possible late Day 3 selection due to his experience and pocket-passing style.
Dart, Ewers and Brosmer will all throw at the Combine, which could swing their draft stock in either direction. Pittsburgh will likely be watching closely, and perhaps a strong showing could sway it towards choosing one of them once the time comes.
