Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers LB Patrick Queen
PITTSBURGH -- Since Patrick Queen signed the biggest free agent contract in Pittsburgh Steelers history, they've been enjoying the honeymoon phase. Queen has fallen in love with the city and had a strong first minicamp with his new team.
Queen has also made no qualms about dissing his former team since arriving in Pittsburgh. He's discussed embracing the villain role with his new team and has been unapologetic about his excitement to join the Steelers.
Quite expected, his comments don't sit well with all of his former teammates. One of those people is Raven's cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The two played four seasons together in Baltimore, and were critical pieces on their defense.
On a recent episode of Humphrey's podcast, Punch Line, he discussed Queen's comments. Humphrey was humorous and lighthearted in his response, but he clarified that he thinks the honeymoon phase will end for Queen and the Steelers.
"Im not hating on Pittsburgh or hating on PQ (Patrick Queen)," Humphrey said. "But I've been with the Ravens for awhile. I've seen this same story go down with a lot of guys. 'It's the best place on Earth, this new place, it's not like the Ravens.' Reality sets in eventually. I hope it's great over there. But you know sometimes, I'm just saying. I've seen it once or twice."
Humphrey's words could hold some weight here. The Ravens are similar to the Steelers in many ways, and one of the best things about both organizations is their commitment to player happiness. It's common for players to leave either team, only to discover how good they had it before. Ask players like Antonio Brown or LeVeon Bell how much they enjoyed life after the Steelers. Ask every running back that ever played in Baltimore how much fun and success they had when they left.
Patrick Queen still hasn't played a snap for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is confident he can be a leader and difference-maker for the defense, but he still needs to prove that on the field. As enthusiastic and antagonistic as he is, he won't know if he made the right choice until the pads come on and the game action starts.
