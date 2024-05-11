Report: Steelers in Contract Talks With Cam Heyward
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on keeping their All-Pro defensive tackle around longer than the 2024 season. According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, the team is in talks with Cam Heyward about an extension, pushing the 35-year-old's time in Pittsburgh past this final year of his current contract.
"We’ve talked about an extension," Heyward said. "We’ll see what happens. My goal is to play two to three more years. Mostly three. I’m looking for an opportunity. We’ll see what happens. I’d like it to be here, but my goal is to play. So we’ll see."
Heyward's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 campaign, leaving him as a free agent next spring. Despite being 35-years-old, he's shown minimal slowdown to his game, having back-to-back 10-sack seasons prior to a lengthy groin injury in 2023.
The Steelers have some youth behind Heyward but not enough to replace him. With Isaiahh Loudermilk never turning into a starter and plenty of questions about DeMarvin Leal's place with the team, Keeanu Benton appears to be the only long-term option for a defensive tackle.
Heyward has expressed multiple times this offseason that he's got plenty left in the tank and is not considering retirement. And it appears he's going to stick around for at least two more years with the Steelers.
