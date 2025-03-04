Report: Steelers Targeting Raiders CB
With a rather inexperienced cornerback room in tow, the Pittsburgh Steelers could capitalize on a market filled to the brim with talent at the position this offseason.
One player in particular whom the Steelers are mapping out a pursuit of is Nate Hobbs of the Las Vegas Raiders due to his connection with Gerald Alexander, the team's new defensive backs coach.
"Sources expect the Steelers to pursue Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, a player who new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander has lots of experience with from his one season in Las Vegas," Farabaugh wrote.
Steelers On SI heard similar rumblings at the NFL Combine last week.
While Alexander didn't directly instruct Hobbs during his lone year with the Raiders in 2024, instead serving as the team's safeties coach, the two collaborated enough to the extent that the former certainly understands what the latter brings to the table.
Hobbs has primarily lined up at slot corner throughout his career, making him a perfect fit for the Steelers considering Cameron Sutton is slated to hit the open market.
While Beanie Bishop Jr. remains on the team's roster and proved himself to be a reliable nickelback at times during his rookie campaign last year, Hobbs is a far more established and polished option at the position.
A fifth-round pick out of Illinois in 2021, Hobbs was one of the few constants in Vegas' secondary since first entering the league. A strong run defender and tackler who is adept in coverage and can move outside if necessary, he'd bring the full package to Pittsburgh's defense.
Per Pro Football Focus, Hobbs allowed 31 receptions on 46 receptions while coming away with an interception and not committing a penalty across 11 games in 2024.
A red flag in his profile, however, is a lack of durability, as he missed six contests this past season and has not suited up for a full year since he was a rookie.
If the Steelers can overlook that fact in this instance, Hobbs makes all the sense in the world as an impact addition who won't break the bank.
