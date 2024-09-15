Report: Steelers to Rotate Starting Tackles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had little choice in how their offensive line looked during their week one victory against the Atlanta Falcons. With rookie first-round tackle Troy Fautanu unavailable, the tackle positions were left to Dan Moore Jr. and second-year player Broderick Jones. The pair worked out nicely, as the team took home an 18-10 victory to begin their season.
Week two is an entirely different story for the Steelers. Fautanu is healthy and active and the team wants to get him involved as much and as soon as possible. The issue is that head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't tipped his hand as far as how that can be accomplished. Will Moore or Jones sit in order for Fautanu to play?
Apparently, the plan is to use both Fautanu and Jones at right tackle against the Denver Broncos. According to team insider Gerry Dulac, the Steelers will role with both of their promising young tackles in a critical week two matchup. Speaking on Steelers Nation Radio prior to the game, Dulac let everyone in on the plan.
"He's gonna be the starting right tackle, and he will start today," he said. "Now, the plan is Broderick Jones will rotate in with him at right tackle. I think they're gonna leave Dan Moore alone at left tackle."
Dulac's comments fall in line with what the plan. Since drafting Fautanu, he's been slotted in as the starting right tackle. Despite playing mostly on the left side at college, the Steelers see him as the long-term solution on the right.
It also falls in line with how the Steelers' work flow has gone this week. Once Fautanu returned to practice, he and Jones rotated regularly with the first unit. Now, it appears that will continue as the Steelers take on the Broncos.
The Steelers and Broncos kick off at 4:25 pm. The team at Pittsburgh Steelers OnSI will have updates regarding this story as the game goes on.
