Rising UDFA Makes Promise to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sought to bulk up their secondary group by signing Notre Dame defensive back Max Hurleman.
Hurleman was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame who spent five years as a college football player, with four years at FCS Colgate University before spending his graduate season with Notre Dame. Originally a wide receiver and running back, Hurleman switched to defensive back for his final collegiate season. He also was a returner for all of his collegiate career, earning All-Patriot League first team honors as a special teamer in 2023.
Now with the Steelers, Hurleman has a lot to prove as a former FCS product turned undrafted free agent. With a deep secondary group, it will be an uphill battle for him.
Despite that, Hurleman has stated that he wants to make sure the Steelers know they made the right decision by picking him up. Hurleman was honored as a "hometown hero" for a night at the minor-league Phillies affiliate in Reading, the Fightin Phils.
During the night, Hurleman was asked about his Steelers signing, and spoke about his outlook on the upcoming work to be done.
"I'm super grateful," Hurleman said. "Not only to be signed to an NFL team, but to a really good organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers. I can't thank them enough, Coach Tomlin, Mr. Rooney , Mr. Khan, for just affording me this opportunity. I'm gonna make them right in their decision."
Hurleman's gratitude is immensely clear in his statement regarding those who gave them a chance. It also shows that he is ready for all the challenges that will come to him as a rookie with the Steelers organization. With a completely new offense for the Steelers, Hurleman will also help the offense get acclimated together as training camp begins soon.
