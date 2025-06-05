Steelers Sign QB Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their quarterback for the 2025 season, agreeing to a deal with four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.
Pittsburgh had spearheaded his free agency from the beginning after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets, climbing its way to the top of the line as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, two of Rodgers' other prominent suitors, went in a different direction.
The Steelers hosted him for a visit on March 21, and every indication suggested that it went well for both sides. A deal didn't come together on that day, and while some reports emerged that suggested Rodgers was still considering retirement, it only felt like a matter of time before he joined the team.
Rodgers, 41, is coming off a tough year with the Jets, finishing 5-12 and throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 11 interceptions. The year prior, he played just one series before tearing his Achilles during the opening game of the season.
The future Hall of Famer brings plenty of questions to the Steelers, but also upside. The team will now have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and one of the greatest passers of his generation. It'll allow them to add a rookie in the NFL Draft and stay competitive this season while preparing for the future with a first-year QB.
Rodgers will have plenty of firepower around him after the Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf on March 9. Despite trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, they are interested in adding to their room, along with having Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods available.
