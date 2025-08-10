Roman Wilson Makes Statement in Steelers Preseason Opener
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson's stock is trending in a positive direction after a strong end to the week.
With DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III sidelined for Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener, Wilson was front and center during the team's first offensive possession.
Splitting his 10 reps evenly with five both on the outside and in the slot, per Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old showed off his rapport with Mason Rudolph on multiple occasions.
On the first snap of a nine-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in a Darnell Washington touchdown reception, Rudolph found Wilson over the middle for a 19-yard gain.
Two plays later, the veteran quarterback hit Wilson for a five-yard completion on 2nd-and-7 to set up a 3rd-and-short, which the Steelers would go on to convert.
After the game, which Pittsburgh won by a score of 31-25, Rudolph acknowledged Wilson's contributions while also stating that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prioritized giving the offense some looks over the middle of the field.
"Arthur did a good job of calling some aggressive shots over the middle, you know, first couple plays and first drive," Rudolph said. "Roman Wilson made a really nice catch to kind of get us going, so it was fun."
While Wilson's playing time was rather limited on the night, he stuck out as much as he could over a small sample size. It's not unfair to say that his tenure in Pittsburgh has mostly been rocky up to this point, but it does appear as though he's beginning to turn a corner heading into his sophomore campaign.
The first two weeks of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. were mundane for Wilson, as he failed to set himself apart from his competition in the receiver room.
After Aaron Rodgers openly challenged Wilson to "trust himself" and "play free" on Wednesday, the Michigan product connected with the four-time MVP several times in that day's practice and looked to be building some momentum before the Steelers' matchup against Jacksonville.
A third-round pick in 2024 out of Michigan, where he won a national title in 2023, Wilson's rookie year was a wash. He sustained an ankle injury early in camp and struggled to get back up to speed once he was healthy, delaying his debut for Pittsburgh until a Week 6 contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson logged just five snaps in that game, and he proceeded to miss the rest of the season after injuring his hamstring ahead of Week 7.
If he can continue progressing throughout the rest of the summer, however, he can put last season behind him and earn significant playing time once the regular season rolls around.
