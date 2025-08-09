Jaguars Place Former Steelers CB on Injured Reserve
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace is headed to Injured Reserve just before he got an opportunity to play his former team. Now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wallace has been placed on the reserve/injured list prior to the preseason opener against Pittsburgh, ending his 2025 season.
Wallace only signed with the Jaguars a few days ago, leaving the news a bit surprising. It's unknown what the exact injury is that is shutting down the veteran for the entire season, and the fact that the team decided to place him directly on the Injured Reserve list and not waive/injured him means whatever he suffered will not be something he's capable of returning from in 2025.
In a corresponding move, the Jaguars re-signed defensive back Aydan White to their 90-man roster.
Wallace spent two years with the Steelers, starting 18 of his 31 games played and recording 86 tackles, six interceptions and 24 pass deflections.
Last season, Wallace was with the Denver Broncos, but had an unfortunate down year compared to the rest of his NFL career. The 30-year-old came into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent four seasons. He recorded 219 tackles, six interceptions and 30 pass deflections, starting all of his 52 games with the Bills.
In seven seasons, he's recorded 333 tackles, 12 interceptions and 56 pass deflections.
Wallace has played the Steelers once since the team decided not to retain him two offseasons ago. Last year, the two sides squared off in Week 3 when the Steelers traveled to Denver to take on the Broncos.
For the Steelers, they've reshaped their cornerback room a lot since Wallace left. This season, Joey Porter Jr., who played with Wallace as a rookie, Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey are set to start. Against the Jaguars, none of the three will play, leaving Brandin Echols and James Pierre as the starters on the outside and Beanie Bishop as the start at nickelback.
The Jaguars are expected to roll out their starters, including first-round cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
