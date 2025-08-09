Steelers Opponent Loses Superstar Before Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to head into the preseason, preparing themselves to trim their roster to 53 and then head into the regular season in hopes of a Super Bowl. There's a long way to go before the playoffs, but that's the ultimate goal for every NFL team - including the Steelers. And one of their biggest matchups just lost a key player.
The Los Angeles Chargers will welcome the Steelers in Week 10, giving running back Najee Harris and outside linebacker Bud Dupree shots at revenge against the team that drafted them. This will be the first time Harris faces the Steelers since leaving this past offseason. But the line in front of him won't be the same as he expected it to be.
The Chargers announced that superstar left tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a patellar tendon during training camp. Slater went down after making a block and the team later announced he will spend the year on Injured Reserve.
"Rashawn Slater sustained a torn patellar tendon in today’s practice and will undergo surgery to repair the injury," the Chargers tweeted.
The Steelers never want to see a player get injured, but their matchup against the Chargers just changed drastically. Slater's loss means the team will move Joe Alt to the left side and start Trey Pipkins at right tackle throughout the season.
T.J. Watt, who mans the right side of the line, will now face a backup in Week 10 when the Steelers travel to Los Angeles. Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer and Alex Highsmith will also take on Pipkens from time-to-time throughout the game.
Beating Los Angeles may be one of the biggest boosts to Pittsburgh's playoff chances. The Chargers were on the verge of earning their place in the dance last season and are hoping to do so again this year. Pittsburgh is in the same boat, but instead of making the postseason, they want to take their postseason appearances and run with them.
Beating the Chargers certainly helps them gain a lead over other potential Wild Card teams. And now, they'll try to accomplish that feat without facing Slater.
