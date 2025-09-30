It's Roman Wilson Time for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left Dublin, Ireland feeling like contenders in the AFC, and maybe in the league. But they also left without two key players, losing cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Calvin Austin III to injuries. Opening the door for a new offensive player to make his mark.
It's been a full season and four games of fans waiting to see what the Steelers have in second-year third-round pick, Roman Wilson. To this point, he hasn't gotten the opportunity - or earned one - and the Steelers have limited their offense to really just two wide receivers in Austin and DK Metcalf.
After the injury to Austin, though, the Steelers need a new starter, and Wilson is next in line.
He also makes the most sense.
Calvin Austin's Replacement Options
The Steelers will be without Austin for "several weeks," according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. The starter suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of the team's 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings, being taken to the hospital for further evaluation before leaving the country.
Pittsburgh now has a decision to make. When it comes to their options, they can take the same approach they took with DeShon Elliott, going outside the organization to find a replacement who has starter-potential and a track record in the NFL.
It only took a few days before Jabrill Peppers was on the roster, meaning Pittsburgh can move quickly and try to get someone in before their Bye Week ends. Someone like Odell Beckham Jr., or a trade target.
They could also look inside the team, which would leave them with a clear top option. Giving an opportunity to Roman Wilson to see if the second-year wideout can take the reigns and fill the void.
Roman Time?
Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek have out-paced Wilson at times this season, and there have been other veterans last season who held roster spots over him throughout an entire year. But this summer, Pittsburgh tried to get Wilson to click, and now being healthy and in his second season, their clearest option to replace Austin in-house is Wilson.
No one truly knows if it'll workout or if Wilson will play well when given an opportunity. There have been times this summer where he's looked like a star in the making. There have been other times when he's looked like a player who was going to spend most of his time on the bench. He's done just that throughout the first four games.
But of all the players on the roster, Wilson is the only one the Steelers don't know what the future holds. He's still considered a player who can turn into a starter in the league, and holds more potential than his playing time alludes.
Giving him a shot with Austin on the bench makes sense. They'll find out if it works over the next few weeks. But it sure feels like it's finally time for Wilson to get his opportunity within the Steelers offense.