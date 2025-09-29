All Steelers

Steelers Have a Star in Nick Herbig

This Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.

Jack Markowski

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts during player introductions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have now put together back-to-back strong defensive performances, and Nick Herbig has been at the center of both of them.

With fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith having missed each of the last two games due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, Herbig's been featured plenty alongside T.J. Watt.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers' defense was up in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz' grill all day long at Croke Park in Week 4, finishing with a whopping six sacks and 14 quarterback hits as part of a 24-21 victory in Dublin, Ireland.

Herbig came away with 1.5 sacks and three total hits on Wentz, both of which tied with former University of Wisconsin teammate Keeanu Benton for the team lead.

Additionally, Herbig logged a career-high 66 snaps on the defensive side of the ball vs. Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus.

His showing against the Vikings comes after he posted four pressures, four quarterback hits and a sack against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in a 21-14 Week 3 win for Pittsburgh.

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Going back to his rookie year in 2023, during which he finished with 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles over 191 defensive reps, Herbig has flashed immense potential for the Steelers. He saw his role expand in 2024, taking 415 snaps on defense and recording 5 1/2 sacks with four forced fumbles, though he also missed four contests with a hamstring injury.

Herbig injured his hamstring again in the Steelers' preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16, which forced him to miss Week 1 against the New York Jets, but he's back at full strength and looks as effective as ever rushing off the edge so far this season.

Highsmith is expected to return from his injury shortly after Pittsburgh returns from its Week 5 bye. He was off to a fast start this year with eight pressures and a sack vs. New York before going down early during the team's following game against the Seahawks, and he'll certainly remain a key piece of the Steelers' defense once he's back on the field.

Herbig may lose out on some playing time when that time comes, but the Steelers can't let him just fade into the background considering how crucial he's been to the defense's turnaround.

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.

