Russell Wilson Addresses Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Saga
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made it clear this offseason that while Russell Wilson was an option, he wasn't their first - or second. After realizing his time in the black and gold was likely coming to an end, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers.
After the Steelers missed on Justin Fields, who signed with the New York Jets, they turned their attention to Rodgers as their top priority. That came after misses with Sam Darnold, and maybe even some trade calls about other options. But since they put an offer in front of the four-time NFL MVP, they haven't back off, and have left Wilson waiting.
Eventually, Wilson went elsewhere. And during his introductory press conference with New York, he was asked about the Steelers and Rodgers, and chose to remain focused on his new team, the Giants.
"Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player," Wilson said, according to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. "I’m focused on right now. What we can do here. That's been my focus."
The Steelers had Wilson on their list this offseason, but made it clear their had other priorities. It's unknown if Rodgers is going to sign with them, but they remain confident that they are his best landing spot.
The Minnesota Vikings haven't ruled out the possibility of circling back to Rodgers, and retirement is certainly on the table for the 41-year-old. But the Steelers are willing to wait, with hopes that it ends in Pittsburgh with a new QB headed to his third NFL team.
For Wilson, he expects to be the starter for the Giants this season, and now travels to his fourth team. He won't get a shot against the Steelers this season unless both teams meet in the Super Bowl. But it's almost a guarantee that many will be watching both sides of this divorce and analyzing every outcome that emerges.
