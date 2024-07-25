Russell Wilson Compares Steelers to Yankees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off training camp for the 58th year at Saint Vincent College. Every year camp brings a new sense of optimism about the upcoming season, and the Steelers are especially excited about what the 2024 campaign will bring.
The team's newest quarterback, Russell Wilson, is a huge reason for the hopeful outlook. He arrived at camp in style, pulling up in his Mercedes SUV, and was swarmed by the media.
He spoke for several minutes before a huge scrum, and it was clear that he's motivated and ready to go. Wilson was asked about the organization as a whole. In his response, he compared the Steelers to the MLB's most winning organization, the New York Yankees.
"It's an organizational thing," he said. "When I was with the Yankees, in spring training and being around those guys, it was an organizational thing. The championships, the mentality, it's a belief that the Pittsburgh Steelers have."
Wilson is a seasoned veteran on the field and in front of the media, so it's not surprise that he is incredibly poised and prepared to discuss the season ahead. It's also hard to not buy into what he is saying. When he arrived in Denver in 2022, he was ready to lead the team, but he didn't make the same comparisons about the Broncos that he's making with the Steelers.
The Steelers expect Wilson to lead the team to a championship in 2024. He hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in over a decade since the Seahawks were victorious in Super Bowl 48. In Pittsburgh, he has the best opportunity to do so since leaving Seattle.
With training camp underway, Wilson will get the opportunity to build the connection even further with his receiving group. He recently had the team out to his home in California to work-out together, something Wilson does every offseason with his teammates. Now at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, it's time for the Steelers to get to work as the 2024 season nears.
