Report: Steelers Players Tired of George Pickens's Antics
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been dealing with a plethora of offensive issues this season. From inconsistent quarterback play to injuries in the offensive line, the Steelers have not been off to the best start on that side of the ball.
The newest issue, however, has been the actions taken by star wide receiver George Pickens. After wearing eye black with vulgar language on it in their loss to the Cowboys in Week 5, Pickens came under fire for his apparent lack of effort in the game and an incident with Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis, for which he was fined.
Then, there are reports claiming Pickens has been late to work on "multiple occasions" this season.
According to Steelers writer for The Athletic, Mike DeFabo, in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pickens' fellow players are tired of his antics.
"I'm not speculating with this, I know there are players who are sick of it. That's not me making something up or trying to put myself in these players' shoes. Players have said that to me, that they're kind of like, 'Come on,'" DeFabo said.
This would not be the first time the Steelers have had issues with a star wideout, as issues with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and others have plagued their past. Previously, the quarterback play and other skill positions have been able to make up for it.
It does not seem like that is the case this season, with inconsistent quarterback play from Justin Fields leading to a possible start by Russell Wilson in the future. Additionally, a lack of depth behind Pickens will keep the spotlight on him all season, barring a mid-season trade for another star.
Pickens's snaps were limited in Week 5, and he was unimpressive in the snaps he did play. It's not great to lash out at any degree in pro sports, but especially bad if your performance can not back it up.
