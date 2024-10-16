Same QB Battle, Different Result for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-opened their quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and like last time, the expected outcome is easy to see.
This team has wanted Wilson to be their starting quarterback since the moment they signed him. Wilson didn't come to Pittsburgh to be a backup, and if a calf injury didn't change that last time, what makes anyone think it will this time? They don't care about being 4-2 or that Fields has 10 touchdowns and two turnovers. This team wants the best quarterback they can have, and head coach Mike Tomlin believes that's Wilson.
"Justin [Fields] has been really good, and we've been really good at times, but not to be confused with great," Tomlin said. "This is a competitive league, man. We're trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got a player with talent who hadn't had an opportunity to play, so we're going to potentially explore those things. Sometimes it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done. Justin has been an asset to us. Man last week, for example, man hisability to utilize his legs by design and by ad lib was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50 plus yards andtwo touchdowns in game, and so we're appreciative of that. We're appreciative of how he's taking care of the ball, but we're just looking at all the people at our disposal the same way that we do at any position."
The outcome is expected to be the same. Wilson will be named the starter at the end of the week. But there will likely be a wrinkle. Tomlin won't walk up to the podium and say "yes, we are going to do this," but the window won't be shut if asked. And come game day, there should be an expectation that Fields sees the field against the New York Jets.
"Certainly there's a scenario," Tomlin said on two-quarterbacks being used. "That could have been a scenario where that could have occurred last week. You know, I probably hadn't thought about it in that way, as you stated it, but really, we're just going to roll the ball out, let both guys work and make decisions from there."
Tomlin acknowledged that Fields's legs are an "x-factor" for the Steelers. No matter who you are starting, you want an x-factor component to be used. Pittsburgh wants to Wilson's decision-making and throwing ability with Fields's rushing ability, especially in red zone and short yardage situations - and the expectation is that they'll use both.
"No, he does not," Tomlin answered when asked if Wilson has running stregnth like Fields. "Justin's legs are an X-factor."
It's a classic quarterback competition week for the Steelers. One we've seen many times over the last several years. But while, like all the others, we know the result, this one will look different. Fields isn't getting benched benched. Just, benched.
In prime time against the New York Jets, Wilson will have his name announced during introductions. Fields will have his name announced as he's running into the endzone.
