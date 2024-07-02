Seahawks Send Steelers QB Special Jersey
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into training camp with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. Despite the chatter around the NFL that he's lost a step, his arrival in Pittsburgh marked the beginning of the best quarterback situation the team's had since Ben Roethlisberger retired. It may sound hyperbolic, but the Steelers have their season's hope resting in Wilson's hands.
It's a situation Wilson is used to, now on the third organization of his career. After the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the 2012 NFL Draft, he became a player the organization hinged on. He's the greatest and most accomplished quarterback in Seahawks' history.
It seems time has made the heart grow fonder between Russ and his first team. While they parted with Wilson after their relationship and contract negotiations broke down, the two sides are still amicable. The Seahawks won a Super Bowl with Wilson under center and had one of the best runs in franchise history, so it makes sense that the team wants to maintain a solid relationship.
Recently, Wilson received more appreciation from the Seahawks, this time in the form of a commemorative jersey. The team sent Wilson a special alternate Seahawks jersey with Wilson's name and signature number 3.
Wilson took to his social media to shout out his former team. On a video he shared on his X account, Russ thanked Seattle for sending it to him and the reminder of all their accomplishments.
"Seahawks: super, super grateful for you guys sending me this," he said in the video. "Obviously, a lot of amazing memories there, and so you sending me this means the world to me. Forever grateful."
Wilson's career began with a bang in Seattle. After leading the Seahawks to the postseason as a rookie, the team won the Super Bowl in his second season and appeared in the Super Bowl again the following season. He reached the NFC Championship game in three of his first four seasons.
He's hoping to recreate that magic with Pittsburgh. Seattle underachieved during his final seasons there, and the experiment in Denver was an unmitigated disaster. Fortunately for Wilson, the Steelers possess a much better fit and opportunity to regain his MVP form.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Jason Kelce Making Impact on Steelers Line
- Analyst Makes Historic Prediction About Steelers QB
- Steelers Lose Millions in NFL Lawsuit
- Dolphins Write Slams Steelers
- Former Steelers WR, Jason Kelce Exchange Blows