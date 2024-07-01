Ex-Steelers' Antonio Brown, Jason Kelce Exchange Jokes
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been on an internet rampage over the last few months, calling out every celebrity from J.J. Watt to Caitlin Clark, but his latest roast got the attention of the roastee - and led to a humorous exchange on X.
Brown tweeted a video of a man signing, who he called Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. The tweet was meant to be a joke as the man is clearly not Kelce, and was meant to be humorous at the future Hall of Famer's expense.
Kelce saw the tweet and decided to have some fun of his own with it. Turning the joke into his own joke, the former Eagle tweeted back, "S**t, I wish I could spit bars like that!"
Brown responded with several laughing emojis and the 100 sign, seemingly paying respect to Kelce's response.
Kelce has reacted much better than most when it has come to Brown's antics. The former Steelers All-Pro has used his platform to continue calling out many big-name players, celebrities and policitcal figures, and has used the attention he's received to promote his businesses and music career.
Brown hasn't played in the NFL since leaving a game in the middle of a match with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he's pursued his rap career and has grown his social media following with the same tactics he's used on Kelce.
As for Kelce, he's enjoying retirement and is headed toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's continuing his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis, and is set to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown this upcoming football season.
Brown could find himself in the Hall of Fame, and there's likely a case to be made that he should be in it despite his off the field issues. Still, the question looms as we wait and see if he'll find his way to Canton, Ohio.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Russell Wilson Toxic?
- Titans WR Named Candidate for Steelers
- Steelers Know Justin Fields' Next Contract?
- 49ers Make Things Complicated for Steelers
- Kenny Pickett's Coach Slams Steelers Narrative