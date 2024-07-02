Dolphins Writer Slams Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on finding the best 53-man roster they could this summer, which may include a few more moves before training camp. Their mindset has remained in the offseason, but not everyone is staying in the moment when it comes to the black and gold.
Travis Wingfield, a writer for the Miami Dolphins and host of their podcast, is already looking ahead to the postseason. The Dolphins had Super Bowl expectations in 2023, which means they carry that same weight - and those same goals - into the 2024 season.
En route to a championship, Wingfield was questioning why the Dolphins couldn't find their way to a playoff game against the Steelers - comparing it to how the Lions met the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh made the postseason last year with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph as their quarterbacks, leaving expectations with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields a little higher.
But Wingfield believes that's an easy game for the Dolphins. In fact, he claimed it a guaranteed win for Miami.
"Sometimes winning playoff games is as favorable as your draw," Wingfield said. "Granted, good for the Lions, they won their division and the Rams team was not an easy out, even though I picked against them all year. That was a good Rams football team that they beat, but they get the Bucs in the divisional round? Can we have that? Can we get the Steelers, at home, in the divisional round this year? That would be a guaranteed trip to the conference championship game this year."
While the Dolphins got the upper hand in their latest regular season matchup, the Steelers' last playoff win actually came against Miami back in 2016.
The Dolphins look like a good team with plenty of talent to carry them through the postseason, but guaranteeing a win in July doesn't always work out in team's favor. The Steelers have a long road ahead before they'll be thinking about the postseason, and if their roster turns out to be everything it could be, they won't be a small feat for any opponent in 2024.
If the two teams do meet in Miami this winter, it'll be interesting to see how we look back at this conversation once the final buzzer sounds.
