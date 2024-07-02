Report: Steelers Lose Millions in NFL Lawsuit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL organizations are caught up in the league's mess. A class-action lawsuit against the league ruled against the NFL, resulting in potential fines totaling more than $4 billion.
The astronomical number will reportedly be spread across all 32 NFL franchises. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. In an update from the trial, Florio dropped the news of how the league would pay back the money.
"Whatever the final amount," he wrote. "It will be split equally among the 32 teams. On the low side, that’s $384 million. On the high end, it’s $450 million per team."
The league aims to challenge the ruling, or at minimum, prolong the decision through appeals. In a statement the NFL issued to Pro Football Talk and other media outlets, they vowed to contest the decision.
“We are disappointed with the jury’s verdict today in the NFL Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit,” the league said in their statement. “We continue to believe that our media distribution strategy, which features all NFL games broadcast on free over-the-air television in the markets of the participating teams and national distribution of our most popular games, supplemented by many additional choices including RedZone, Sunday Ticket and NFL+, is by far the most fan-friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment. We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit. We thank the jury for their time and service and for the guidance and oversight from Judge Gutierrez throughout the trial."
If the verdict ultimately stands, the Steelers will be out nearly half a billion dollars. Many can't help but predict what the loss of revenue means for team employees. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes staff members, specifically scouts, will suffer due to this. On his X account, he voiced the concern.
The Steelers are one of the most wholesome organizations in the league. They are loyal to their employees, whether on the coaching staff, executive team, or facility operations. Hopefully, Art Rooney II and the ownership team can maintain all of that despite taking such a loss. The ugly possibility remains that the Steelers may be forced to trim their budget to make up the difference. If that's the case, the employees off the field will be affected the most.
