Steelers Rival Already Has Drama With Shedeur Sanders Team
Is there already tension between Pittsburgh Steelers new foe and Cleveland Browns fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders and Cleveland media? The newest addition to the Browns’ quarterback room took some time to visit a Cleveland high school, but ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer wasn’t a fan of clips circulating around social media.
Goldhammer said on his radio show that he would have much rather not seen the clips, essentially accusing Sanders of using the school visit as a social media stunt.
“I would have preferred that if he was going to talk to a bunch of high school kids that he didn’t post it on social media five seconds after the thing was over,” Goldhammer said. “I felt like it was him screaming, ‘See! Look how good a person I am. I went to a school, and then I worked out… I’m doing all the right things.’”
A lot of attention has been given to Sanders and his family over the last few years during his time at Colorado University, and his unexpected slide at the 2025 NFL Draft only heightened tensions.
With some more heat being thrown towards Sanders, someone from his camp came to his defense. In a response to Goldhammer, Hellion “Boog” Knight stated Sanders didn’t post anything himself.
“Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it,” Knight said on Twitter. “He didn’t ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school.”
Knight went on to mention that this particular school visit wasn’t the first one Sanders had done and that his visits span across the country.
“This isn’t his first school visit,” Knight said. “He’s done MANY, in various cities & states. This is just spewed hate.”
The Steelers spent plenty of time scouting Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft process. They met with him at the NFL Combine and brought him in for a pre-draft visit. Head coach Mike Tomlin had plenty of good to say about the person Sanders is before the draft - but ultimately, they were another team who passed.
"I think the things that stood out were evident in his video," Tomlin said. "There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough. There's a competitive spirit there that doesn't get talked about enough. I know he's very talentedand made a lot of plays for his university and his team, but the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me."
Pittsburgh didn't pick Sanders, and chose to go in a different direction with Will Howard. After the draft, it was revealed they weren't interested in Sanders as heavily as they appeared, and let him head to Cleveland instead.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!