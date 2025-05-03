Former Patriots CB Calls Out Steelers' Antonio Brown
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines in his post-NFL career. Never shying away from an internet fight or headline opportunity, AB was called out by former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel.
Taking to his X account, Samuel called out the Steelers' great. He focused on how Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and the entire organization allowed the former Pro Bowl wideout to do whatever he wanted. According to Samuel, that wouldn't have happened if Brown had played on one of his teams.
"If Mike Tomlin never babied you @AB84 NFL would've been an after thought," he wrote. "You couldn't survive anywhere else. The Steelers organization and players allowed you to act crazy. Lucky you never played on my team. You've would've been dealt with immediately and not by the coach. Facts!"
The callout comes amid an online battle between the Samuel family and AB. Recently, Brown sent out his own criticism of Samuel. He posted the comments below via his X account on May 2.
Both players had successful NFL careers, but seem to be growing adversaries in retirement. Brown played with the Steelers for nine seasons, establishing himself as one of the best receivers in the league. Though the relationship soured at the end and the final seasons of his career were spent bouncing around the league, Brown is still regarded as one of the top pass-catchers in Steelers' history. He finished his career with 83 touchdowns and 12,291 receiving yards, the 26th-most in NFL history.
Samuel enjoyed a productive career as well. Originally drafted by the Patriots, he finished his career as the NFL single-season leader in interceptions twice, a four-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His son, fellow cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., is currently a free agent after playing four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
