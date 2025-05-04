Former Browns Player Slams Steelers Over Shedeur Sanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a calculated decision when they decided to pass on what seemed to be a first round prospect in Shedeur Sanders four times during the NFL Draft.
They would not get to do it a fifth time, as the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with their fifth round pick. Sanders fell behind quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel before his selection, and he was projected to be selected before all four such players.
Now, former Cleveland Browns defensive back and current podcaster Hanford Dixon believes that the Steelers have made a grave mistake passing on Sanders, and that the Browns will capitalize on the missed opportunity. On a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, Dixon spoke about what he believed to be a terrible miscue by the Steelers.
"They're gonna pay," Dixon said. "I guarantee you, Shedeur Sanders is going to
make them pay every time we play them. Twice a year, he's going to make them pay."
Despite this, he did have overall praise for the Steelers draft.
"I'm going to give them a B+ with their draft. They have some really good players," Dixon said. "They have some players that I think can come in and help them right now. But I think what's gonna hurt them, what's gonna haunt them, is that they didn't draft Sanders when they had the opportunity to"
While it is possible that Sanders becomes the face of the Browns franchise and leads them to consistent success against Pittsburgh, that seems quite unlikely at this point. Due to drafting two quarterbacks and a busy offseason, the Browns currently have five quarterbacks signed. There is a possibility that Sanders is not only not the starter, but does not make the active roster for the coming season.
