Stephen Thompson Says Farewell to Steelers Nation
Here it is, the end of an era. Friday was my last day with the FanNation Pittsburgh team. After two years of writing about the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers, I’ll be taking some time to myself. My next move is in the works, but right now all I will do is say goodbye to the organization that kick started my career.
I was offered this job about two weeks before I graduated from Pitt, accepted it a few days later and began writing the day after I walked across a stage at the Petersen Events Center. What started as a few articles a day about random happenings with the Panthers quickly became a career covering some of the most influential teams and figures in this city.
It was a tough decision to leave FanNation, where I was given the space to add a personal touch to my coverage while learning and growing as a professional. I am incredibly grateful for Noah Strackbein, who was the only person to offer me a job when I was coming out of school and pushed me to become better as we built the FanNation Pittsburgh brand into what it is today. He’s been a wonderful mentor and friend and I thoroughly enjoyed working for him the past two years because of his trust and support.
I learned so much during my two-plus years working for Noah - how to write a decent headline, what kinds of stories matter, how to be a professional and more. He put his foot in the door, allowing me to help him cover the Steelers from Pittsburgh to Mobile, Alabama to snowed-in Buffalo and everywhere in between, all while making the space for me to embrace my passion for college sports. He’s put together a fantastic team that will only get better at covering this city’s teams as I leave.
This job was a grind at many points but it’s easier to embrace that grind when you work with people that are serious about their work, fun to be around and enthusiastic about any opportunity to visit a practice, locker room or game. Hard work isn’t nearly as hard when surrounded by good people and it’s been my distinct pleasure to have been employed alongside some great people during this first stage of my career.
Eventually, when you spend enough time in cars and airports, Air BnBs and press boxes, sidelines and scrums with someone, it’s impossible to not develop some kind of connection. The extensive hours I’ve spent with Noah on road trips and through the daily grind of covering multiple teams have been hours well spent and I cannot think of a better place for us to celebrate the beginning of exciting new chapters in both our lives than at his wedding. He’s been my boss for the past two years but a friend as well and I’ll cherish the partnership we had.
I am eager for my next opportunity but this is a bittersweet occasion. These experiences have been invaluable and I’ll carry a little bit of black and gold with me wherever I go.
