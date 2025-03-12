Titans Sign Former Steelers WR
A Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is heading to Music City for his next venture in the NFL.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans are signing Van Jefferson to a one-year deal that has a chance to earn him as much as $2.5 million.
In his lone season as a Steeler, Jefferson started 12 of the 17 games he appeared in while recording 24 catches for 276 yards and two scores.
He followed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh, who was the 28-year-old's head coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
Jefferson began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he was teammates with DK Metcalf, and finished things off at Florida before being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
He helped the franchise win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 season and closed out his stint as a Ram with 1,499 yards, 101 receptions and 10 scores in 49 contests.
Jefferson was traded to Atlanta on Oct. 10, 2023, and logged 12 catches on 28 targets for a total of 101 yards in 12 games, five of which were starts.
