Former Steelers RB Accused of Sexual Abuse, Victim Given $25 Million
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is denying accusations of rape made by his cousin, Jada Bell, in a lawsuit that was filed in Franklin County, Ohio.
The story, which was broken by TMZ Sports, revealed that Jada accused Le'Veon of starting incestuous and nonconsensual relations with her when she was around six or seven years around.
Jada further stated that these actions continued for over a decade into Le'Veon's collegiate career at Michigan State and ended when she was 18-years-old.
TMZ wrote that Jada submitted her complaints to courts in March 2024 and that a ruling was handed down back in October that determined Le'Veon was "served according to law and failed to move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action."
A jury trial then transpired several weeks ago that resolved the damages in the case, which resulted in a $25 million verdict in favor of Jada, per documents that TMZ acquired.
Le'Veon's attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, provided a comment to the outlet and said that his client was denying the accusations while also filing a motion to reverse the case's judgement.
"The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served," Shaffer said. "My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated."
