NFL is Watching Steelers, Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- No decision has been made yet between the Pittsburgh Steelers and 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two sides continue to talk, negotiating what many believe will be his next - and probably last - contract in the NFL. And many across the league are watching.
After two miserable years with the New York Jets, Rodgers' reputation in the league is under a microscope. The four-time NFL MVP was once viewed as the missing piece to an organization that is ready to win a Super Bowl. Today, it's being discussed in the light of Rodgers maybe not being "all in" enough to be that piece anymore.
Signing with the Steelers could fix that. But Rodgers is going to need to make a choice.
Right now, the two teams battling for Rodgers play are the Steelers and the New York Giants. Pittsburgh remains fluid in conversation, but isn't willing to break the bank for a quarterback this offseason. The Giants, on the other hand, are looking to land a star QB, and they're willing to pay Rodgers more - but with less upside.
The decision will impact Rodgers' legacy, at least according to one. Speaking to Steelers On SI, and anonymous NFL general manager said those who have watched Rodgers throughout his career are paying very close attention to his choice this offseason.
"This is going to be a definitive moment for Rodgers and his legacy," the GM said. "If he goes with the Giants, it’s all about money because he ain’t winning there. If it’s about being part of a winning organization, with an elite coach, and a chance to further his legacy as a winner, this is a no-brainer. I think a lot of us who have watched Aaron’s career from afar will be watching this closely."
The belief is he'll pick winning over money.
“I think he’s a winner and he’s driven to win," the GM told Steelers on SI. "If I’m correct, I’ll guess we’ll be seeing him in black."
The Steelers haven't had a losing season under Mike Tomlin and are always a bet to make the playoffs. They have names like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, who are itching to win in the postseason, and they just acquired DK Metcalf to make sure whoever their quarterback was, he was going to have the players around him that he needed.
Rodgers was viewed as the missing piece that would tie the Jets together for a Super Bowl run. In Pittsburgh, he'd be the last piece that could lead this team to one, with the supporting cast around him to take him there.
If he wants another shot at a ring before his NFL career is over, Pittsburgh is the team to pick. And the league is watching to see if he picks them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!