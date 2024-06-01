Three Steelers WR Taking Lead in Competition
PITTSBURGH -- As OTAs begin to wrap up, the Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to get a better idea of who will be the main contributors for their upcoming season.
One massive question heading into this season is the wide receiver room, as the departure of Diontae Johnson as well as generally unsatisfactory play in 2023 has led to questions.
That being said, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has said that multiple receivers now on the roster have shown promise.
"I thought Van Jefferson had a really good practice today," he told The Fan's PM Team broadcast. "Roman Wilson has had his moments, Quez Watkins has had his moments."
Notably, none of those receivers were members of the team in 2023, with Wilson coming from the draft and Jefferson and Watkins from the Falcons and Eagles, respectively.
None of the receivers mentioned are big, flashy, top wideout signings. However, the Steelers collection of gritty talent eager to prove themsleves could lead to a strong group taking the field in the fall.
The Steelers will still have George Pickens and Calvin Austin for the coming season, with Pickens now the assumed 1st wide receiver. Combining Pickens playmaking ability with Austin's speed, Arthur Smith will have a lot of different options when running the offense this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Giants Star Chasing Steelers LB T.J. Watt's Record
- Former Steelers DT Accused of Animal Cruelty
- Did Kenny Pickett Take Jab At Steelers
- Steelers Get Price Tag for Broncos WR
- Steelers Predicted to Bench Russell Wilson