Time to Panic? Steelers Are Completely Different on Inside
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a "mini bye" after losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, and it was just long enough for the discussion surrounding them to reach a boiling point. Snapping a five-game winning streak, Pittsburgh is now 8-3 and sit in first place in the AFC North. They remain 5-0 against winning teams this season. However, if you listen closely, all you can hear is chaos.
The Steelers locker room has no indication of panic. Maybe they're a little angry about losing to Cleveland when they had chances to win, but no one is walking around with their hair on fire, saying the sky is falling and their season is over. That's just on the outside.
As you walk into UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, there are no fires. No one running around throwing papers into the air, grabbing you by the shoulders saying, "It's over. It's all over."
Nope, all it is are people doing their jobs, greeting you with hellos and players preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Crazy, I know. But while everyone outside of Pittsburgh is painting a picture where the sky is falling, those in Pittsburgh are simply enjoying the autumn chill with a slight breeze from the river.
"I think it's always about the mentality," Russell Wilson said on facing the Bengals." I don't mean to be cliche in the thought process, but really, this game is about the next shot, the next play, the next moment. It's not about trying to multiply drives over and over again. It's just being great on this play, and that's how you get touchdowns, that's how you get conversions, that's how you stay successful, that's how you stay on the field over and over again."
With their third AFC North matchup in a row just days away, the Steelers don't have time to sit around and watch others' reactions. They're too worried about moving to 9-3, giving Mike Tomlin his 19th winning season and adding another divisional win to their total.
That won't stop the noise on the outside. But don't hear it and think it's coming from inside the building. Right now, it's just as loud as it was during the five-game winning streak.
"We're highly familiar with these guys, but I'm sure they're highly familiar with us as well, and I just think that's a component of AFC North football that makes it exciting and interesting this time of year. I know we have big time urgency as we formulate our plans, and I'm excited about putting the group to work in preparation for this opportunity the remainder of the week," Mike Tomlin said.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!