Steelers' Arthur Smith Turns Down North Carolina Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has informed the University of North Carolina that he will not be a candidate for their vacant head coach position, and is staying in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Smith confirmed with reporters that North Carolina did make a phone call about their head coach position for next season. While Smith didn't say how he responded on the phone, he did talk about his love for the Steelers and how he is enjoying his time in Pittsburgh.
“I appreciate it, love that place. But that's not my focus," Smith said. "I've got one of the best jobs in football right now. There's a lot to be said, too, about can't put a price on personal and professional happiness, which I have here. Love that place, appreciate it. But that's usually how it goes. People cast a wide net and then some narratives get out of control.”
According to Rapoport, Smith could be a candidate for a head coaching job in the NFL this offseason, but for now, he's in Pittsburgh, where he could stay.
"The Steelers offensive coordinator, who had been under consideration for the position of new head football coach at the University of North Carolina, is staying with Pittsburgh and will be there for the foreseeable future," Rapoport writes.
The Steelers offense has improved under Smith, and while there are still improvements left to be made, it's take a significant jump from years past under Matt Canada. Pittsburgh would likely keep Smith long-term if they could, but with interest from other teams for a higher position, it's unlikely he remains with the Steelers for a significant tenure.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!