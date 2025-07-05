Titans Legend Tells Terrifying Steelers' James Harrison Story
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is among the most intimidating defensive players in recent NFL history, and he left an indelible mark on former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan during the latter's rookie season.
"I played him my rookie year on Monday Night Football," Lewan said on his 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast. "Before the game started, all of the offensive linemen were like, 'We know you like to chatter a little bit. Don't talk to this guy. Don't say a word to him, just leave him alone. Hopefully he stays asleep during the game.' But it's Monday Night Football, I'm hyped up, I'm juiced up.
"I'm ready to make a name for myself. Three plays into the game, something happens, I'm like, 'I'm here all day.' Whatever dumb*** comment I make. 'I'm here all (expletive) day.' And he doesn't say a word to me."
Harrison didn't let Lewan's comments go unchecked for long, however, as he eventually sent quite a strong message to the first-year player when the opportunity presented itself.
"Then, he lines up in a four, and I'm like, 'I'm about to cut off this dude so fast,'" Lewan said. "I go to cut him off, I go to put an arm up, he drops down to the ground and grabs my ankle and just starts gator rolling. Starts gator rolling me. Right then and there, I thought, 'It might be over for me. It might be over for this conversation for the rest of the game.'
The Steelers went on to win the game by a score of 27-24 after scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Harrison recorded four tackles, no sacks and a quarterback hit in what was Lewan's fifth start of his career at left tackle.
The two players never faced one another again, and Harrison would go on to retire following the 2017 season after finishing it out with the New England Patriots. He closed his career with two first-team All-Pro nods and five trips to the Pro Bowl while also winning two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and logging 84.5 sacks.
Lewan had a rather successful stint in the league himself, making three Pro Bowls over his nine years with the Titans, and it's fair to say that his encounter with Harrison was a prime example of a "Welcome to the NFL" moment.
