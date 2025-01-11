T.J. Watt Sends Strong Message Before Steelers Playoff Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game means a lot for everyone in their locker room, but some guys are holding this one to a higher standard because of their career. One of those players is T.J. Watt, who wants to change a nagging narrative following his career in Pittsburgh.
Watt has never won a playoff game in the NFL, and has been part of the team's seven-year drought without a postseason victory. This year, against the Baltimore Ravens, he wants to change that, and is holding himself accountable to do so.
"It’s my story," Watt said. "Since I’ve been here, I haven’t won a playoff game. I’ve been saying it this whole season. You guys know how important this is to me."
Watt hasn't had postseason success, but he's spent his entire career in Pittsburgh. Therefore, he's had plenty of interaction with players who are champions, and who have made the journey to the Super Bowl throughout the Steelers' decorated history.
"I say all the time that there’s a big difference between guys that come back that are Super Bowl champions and guys that aren’t," Watt said. "That’s not a slight at the guys that aren’t. I’m one of those guys right now. But there’s definitely an aura and a sense to a guy that has won a Super Bowl. There’s a togetherness, a close-knit group of guys that when they come back for those alumni weekends, they hang out and they bond and they talk about their successes on and off the field and that Super Bowl run."
Watt said even missing last year's game doesn't add any extra motivation for this game. In the playoffs, it's a different atmosphere, and Watt understands exactly what's on the line against the Ravens.
"You can't add juice. You really can't," Watt told Steelers On SI. "If you can't get up for this game, I don't know what you're doing."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!