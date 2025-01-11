Steelers Named Landing Spot for Jets All-Pro
PITTSBURGH -- One of the glaring issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers despite their successes offensively this season has been a glaring hole at the receiver position. That has only been made more obvious by a lack of production by star receiver George Pickens, whose 0-yard performance was a big part of their season ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With an eye always on the future, offseason hypotheticals for each team have been floated around to fill needs. One such list was written by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who listed ten trade targets for this offseason, and two teams that would be the best fit for each player.
While Christian Kirk was one of the two players listed for the Steelers, the other was former Packers, Raiders and Jets wideout Davante Adams. Adams, who has played with Aaron Rodgers for much of his career, is likely looking to move on to another team following his short Jets stint.
"The New York Jets are facing some difficult decisions with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams." Knox wrote. "Wilson will be extension-eligible this offseason, and if Rodgers returns to the Jets—a prospect that feels unlikely—he may demand that his next contract comes from somewhere else. Even if Rodgers is released or traded, Wilson could wind up on the trade block."
It seems like the Jets will have a lot on their hands, and I am inclined to believe they'll go with youth in Wilson over Adams.
He also talked about why the Steelers are a good fit.
"Because of Adams' age and contract—he's set to carry a base salary of $35.6 million in 2025—he may be readily available for a bargain, though only a fit for playoff-ready teams in need of receiver help." Knox wrote. "The Steelers fit that mold, as do the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, if a team does trade for the 41-year-old Rodgers or signs him following his release, that team would instantly become a potential landing spot for Adams.
