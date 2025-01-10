Steelers Meet With Virginia Tech WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun immersing themselves into the pre-draft process while remaining alive in the playoffs, as The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler has reported that the team met with Virginia Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings at the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
247 Sports rated Jennings as a three-star recruit coming out of Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Va. back in 2019. He committed to West Virginia and spent his first two collegiate campaigns with the Mountaineers, posting 26 receptions for 240 yards and touchdowns over 18 contests.
Jennings started taking off upon transferring closer to home at Old Dominion ahead of the 2021 season. That year, he finished with 62 receptions for 1,066 yards, the latter of which led the team, while adding five touchdowns and being named an honorable mention for the All-Conference USA Team.
The following season in 2022, Jennings recorded 54 catches for 954 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him All-Sun Belt First Team and Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention nods.
He transferred once again before the 2023 season kicked off, this time heading to Virginia Tech. Jennings' first go-around with the Hokies was cut short, however, as he sustained a season-ending injury versus Purdue in Week 2.
He returned for his final year of elibility this past season and appeared in all 12 contests despite battling a hamstring injury, putting up 15 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the process.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Jennings is one of many receiver prospects the Steelers will likely register interest in ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft due to a clear need at the position moving forward and questions surrounding George Pickens' future with the team entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.
