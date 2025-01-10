Steelers Showing Interest in Former Patriots CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a pair of undrafted rookies in cornerback Mikey Victor and defensive lineman Nathan Pickering ahead of the team's Wild Card round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
Victor attended Ponoma High School in Ponoma, Calif. and took the JUCO route to begin his collegiate career at Ventura College in 2019. In his lone year there, he posted seven tackles across six contests as a freshman and was a member of the Preseason Junior College All-American Third Team in 2020 before that season was cancelled.
Victor then transferred to UNLV and logged two tackles in the 2021 campaign before once again changing schools, this time landing at Alabama State.
Over two seasons with the Hornets, he appeared in 19 games (13 starts) while putting up 55 tackles and two interceptions. Measured at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds during his Pro Day, Victor would go on to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl before signing as a UDFA with the New England Patriots last April.
He logged 87 defensive snaps across all three of New England's preseason contests this year, allowing three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards while recording five tackles, per Pro Football Focus. Victor was released ahead of final roster cuts and did not resurface on the Patriots' practice squad.
His brother, Azeem, was a sixth-round selection out of Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
Pickering was rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports out of Seminary High School in Seminary, Miss. and spent all five years of his collegiate career at Mississippi State. From 2019 to 2023, he tallied 124 tackles and 13 sacks over 51 contests (49 starts) for the Bulldogs.
The Seattle Seahawks inked Pickering to a three-year deal worth $2.83 million after he went undrafted, though they waived him with an injury settlement in August before appearing in a game for the team.
