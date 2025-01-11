Former Steelers Defender Joins Michael Vick's Coaching Staff
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin is taking the next step in his coaching career after being hired as the defensive coordinator at Norfolk State.
Garvin is one of several new hires at the school under former Steelers teammate Michael Vick, who was named the head coach in December.
Garvin's first gig came at Florida Memorial University, an HBCU and NAIA institution located in Miami Gardens, Fla. He was initially brought on in 2022 as the school's linebackers coach, defensive run game coordinator and assistant special teams coordinator before earning a promotion to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign.
FMU saw continual improvement under Garvin's tutelage, dropping from 41.22 points allowed per game in 2022 to 31.30 in 2023 and 27.30 in 2024.
He's now tasked with helping turn around a Norfolk State program that hasn't reached the FCS Playoffs since 2011 while winning a combined nine games over the past three seasons.
Garvin's three years as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers were preceded by a four-year stint at West Virginia, where he appeared in 47 games from 2009 to 2012 while logging 235 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three interceptions.
The Steelers signed him after he was not selected in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he would remain on the team through 2015. Garvin played in 43 contests and posted 45 tackles over that stretch, with his most notable moment coming in Week 15 of his rooke campaign when he broke the jaw of Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber on an illegal hit during an Antonio Brown 67-yard return touchdown.
Garvin finished his NFL career by taking part in 16 contests with the Washington Commanders in 2016, 15 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and one with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.
He resurfaced with the Alliance of American Football's Orlando Apollos in 2019 and the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020 before hanging up his spikes.
