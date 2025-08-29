Top Free Agent WR Not Considering Steelers
One of the top free agent wide receivers doesn't appear to be considering the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential destination at the moment.
Kendrick Bourne, who was released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday after initially making their 53-man roster, is scheduled to visit the San Francisco 49ers next Monday and the Washington Commanders next Tuesday before Week 1 of the NFL season officially commences, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and has the parameters of a contract in place with both teams.
The 30-year-old sustained an apparent lower-leg injury during a training camp practice on August 1 and hadn't participated from that point forward for New England.
The two sides subsequently parted ways despite the fact that Bourne had two years left on a $33 million deal that he signed last offseason, and he's now circled two NFC playoff contenders as possible landing spots for the 2025 campaign.
Bourne, who has played in 20 games the past two seasons after tearing his ACL on October 29, 2023, was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the team before joining the Patriots ahead of the 2021 campaign.
If he opts not to head back to San Francisco, than Bourne could join a receiver room headlined by Terry McLaurin and former 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel in the nation's capital for a Commanders team that made a surprise trip to the NFC Championship Game last year on the back of AP Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
It's not completely out of the question that Pittsburgh could express interest in Bourne and look to host him on a visit, but there's no signs pointing towards that becoming a reality as of yet.
The Steelers have reportedly looked to add reinforcements at the receiver position throughout the summer, but they've come up short thus far outside of acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, who can play from the slot.
While the franchise welcomed Gabe Davis to the South Side for a pair of visits over recent months, apparent medical concerns have stopped them from signing the 26-year-old.
Insider Mark Kaboly reported that Pittsburgh wasn't pursuing any receivers via trade or free agency after Marques Valdes-Scantling signed to the 49ers' practice squad earlier this week, but with a clear lack of depth at the position, the team may very well reconsider that stance in the near future.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!