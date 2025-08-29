Steelers Legend Makes Big-Time Ravens Prediction
A Pittsburgh Steelers legend has revealed his prediction for who will come out of the AFC this season, but he didn't pick in favor of his former team.
Per Newsweek's YouTube channel, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw stated that he believes the Baltimore Ravens will finally break through in the playoffs and earn a trip to the Super Bowl while also stating that the Steelers "aren't ready" to make such a run.
"It's not gonna be the [Kansas City] Chiefs," Bradshaw said. "I think Baltimore-Buffalo in the [AFC] Championship Game. I think Baltimore's gonna get over the hump this year. I'm pulling for Pittsburgh, always will. I don't think they're ready yet. Cincinnati, I don't think their defense is good enough yet. It's Cincinnati, it's Kansas City, it's Buffalo, Baltimore. Then you've got Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers. They could shock some people. Don't hold me to this, I'm going Baltimore."
The Ravens have been in position to contend for a Lombardi Trophy with Lamar Jackson at the helm for over half a decade at this point, but they've continuously fallen short in the postseason.
Despite the fact that we've seen the franchise make the championship game just once since 2018, however, Baltimore rightfully remains a popular pick to win the AFC North and run the gauntlet during the playoffs with one of the best rosters in the league and a perennial MVP candidate in Jackson.
Pittsburgh has also profiled as a playoff contender year in and year out under head coach Mike Tomlin, but the team hasn't been a true challenger for the AFC crown since the tail end of Ben Roethlisberger's prime in the late 2010s.
The Steelers did a lot of work this offseason to put themselves in position to snap their six-game playoff losing streak, but it may not be enough to vault themselves past the likes of the Ravens, Chiefs and Bills.
Aaron Rodgers is the organization's best signal caller since Roethlisberger hung up his spikes following the 2021 campaign, but he's no longer at the same level as Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or even Joe Burrow.
Pittsburgh's additions of Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and Darius Slay, among others, have also improved their chances of finally advancing in the playoffs, but the team still isn't a favorite to emerge as the AFC's representative in the Super Bowl when it's all said and done.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!