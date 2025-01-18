Two Former Steelers Sign With UFL Teams
PITTSBURGH -- Two former Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the UFL for the 2025 season, with the league announcing their signings prior to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Running back Kalen Ballage and linebacker Tae Crowder are headed to the spring league this season, looking to breakout in the UFL with hopes of catching some eyes in the NFL. Ballage signed with the Arlington Renegades and Crowder signed with the Birmingham Stallions.
Ballage was originally a fourth-round pick out of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins. He played in Miami for two and a half seasons before joining the New York Jets. The next season, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Steelers that following summer.
He spent the 2021 season in Pittsburgh, playing in all 17 games, mainly on special teams. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since.
Crowder was a seventh-round pick out of the 2020 NFL Draft for the New York Giants. He spent three years with the Giants before one season with the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Steelers in 2022 but did not appear in a game for them.
