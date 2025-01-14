Texans Cut Former Steelers WR During Playoffs
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson's expedition around the league is set to continue now that the Houston Texans have waived him ahead of the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Johnson has been a part of four different teams over the past 365 days, as he was initially dealt from the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers last March for a package headlined by cornerback Donte Jackson.
Then, at this season's trade deadline, the Baltimore Ravens picked him up alongside a 2025 sixth-round pick for a 2025 fifth-rounder. Johnson's tenure with the franchise was marred by dissension, however, as he was suspended after refusing to enter a Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles before being excused from team activities and later released.
The Texans went on to claim him off waivers ahead of Week 17, and he posted two catches for 12 yards in the regular season finale before hauling in one reception for 12 yards in a Wild Card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2021 with the Steelers while logging a total of 391 catches, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns over his five years with the team.
