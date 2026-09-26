3 Reasons Steelers Beat Bengals in Week 3

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a rebound performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. After a sobering loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, the Steelers are faced with several huge questions that could define their season.

Only complicating the matter for the Steelers is welcoming the 2-0 Bengals to Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers are still reeling a bit after a tough trip to Foxborough, but there is reason for hope against a hopeful Cincinnati squad. These three in particular stand out as the biggest reasons the Steelers could take down the Bengals in Week 3.

Outside Linebackers Give Steelers the Edge

Even in their most recent victory, the Bengals showed some weaknesses to exploit. One of them is the perennial issue they've had since quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Cincinnati: how do they keep him upright and healthy?

Against the Houston Texans in Week 2, the Bengals let their franchise QB go down five teams. Sure, the Texans are an elite defensive front, but so are their Week 3 opponents.

The Steelers edge rush group is elite and off to a red-hot start. Defensive leaders T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are in peak form immediately to begin the regular season. Watt has 3.5 sacks, while Highsmith is right behind with 3.0 of his own.

Add in the pressure the defensive line is imposing on offensive linemen and Nick Herbig off to a strong start as well, and it only exacerbates the effectiveness of their top tandem. If they can continue their blistering start against the Bengals, they could single-handedly deliver a victory to Pittsburgh.

Jaylen Warren Time?

While the Steelers' backfield has been a duo to begin the 2026 campaign, with Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren splitting time. Injuries might force the offense's hand, however, and rely even more on Warren.

That bodes well for Warren, who traditionally performs well with more touches on a weekly basis. In limited carries, he put up solid numbers, and he's managed at least 60 yards from scrimmage in both weeks of action. The more the Steelers can rely on him, however, the more he might produce.

If Dowdle plays, that changes things a bit. But after missing the first practice of the week and needing a walking boot, he's unlikely to be a big factor in the upcomin contest.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Weapons for AR8

Speaking of areas to improve on offense, the Steelers really missed veteran Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 2. The passing attack was nonexistent, and it's clear that they need a reliable and steady set of hands in this tough situation.

Enter the veteran MPJ. He led the team in receiving yards in Week 1 and while he didn't find the endzone, he proved why he has been consistently near the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

After missing Week 2, Pittman Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity. With top wideout DK Metcalf struggling and the offense mustering a single touchdown over two weeks, quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs Pittman Jr. back on the field. If that happens, this offense could get the spark it needs to find some life early in the season.

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