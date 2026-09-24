Steelers Could Turn Season Around With This Blockbuster Trade Proposal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their never-ending saga with Joey Porter Jr. resolves sooner rather than later. Whether it’s a trade, an extension, or shutting him down for the year due to injury, the distraction is growing in Pittsburgh.

Things are still just as unclear now as they were months ago between the polarizing cornerback and the Steelers, but there is still a prevailing sense that something will give soon.

One of those options is a trade, and according to a recent article from CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, they could seek a blockbuster deal. While mocking up some trade scenarios for the Steelers, he went for the home run swing and proposed Pittsburgh send Porter Jr., wide receiver DK Metcalf, and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for wide receiver Jameson Williams and their 2027 first-round pick.

”Let's start with the Steelers getting their coveted first-round pick and the Lions getting Porter. There's also the layer of the Lions getting draft compensation from Pittsburgh after giving them a first-round pick,” he wrote. ”In this scenario, the Lions probably wouldn't give the Steelers a draft pick since they would be taking on at least some of Metcalf's sizable contract.”

The Steelers Would Win Big in This Trade Scenario

Could you imagine if this mock trade proposal came true?

What an absolute steal for the Steelers, especially with the current circumstances. The Steelers and Porter Jr. have reached a true impasse, and it’s just as likely he leaves the organization before playing another game as his return is. Unless the organization is willing to go back on their tradition and come back to the table with Porter Jr., this isn’t going to resolve with him just returning to action.

If that’s the case, getting a first-round pick for him is the best option. If you can’t sign him long-term to a deal you like, getting a top draft choice is the next best thing.

And then you add in Jameson Williams while swapping out Metcalf, and how can you not like that? Sure, Williams is the same archetype of player that Metcalf is. He’s extremely athletic and possesses big play ability, but also makes mind-numbing mistakes. The only difference is that he’s much cheaper and younger.

So, in this scenario, the Steelers clear out one of their most bloated contracts and move on from a corner they have no interest in extending, and get back a first-round pick and a replacement receiver?

Sign me up immediately.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches the action during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Unlikely to Swing Big

I love this idea, but I’m just as certain that the Steelers have no interest in making this deal. The entire organization has shouted Metcalf’s praises, even after a disastrous start. Even with things in limbo with Porter Jr., the team would prefer he just play out the final year of his rookie deal.

It’s also tradition to not swing big. And this team loves its traditions, even when they fail them. So chalk this up to a good idea with great intentions, but unrealistic.

If it happens, however, it could salvage the Steelers’ season.

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