3 Reasons Why Steelers Could Lose to Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again open the season against the Atlanta Falcons after previously doing so in 2024 as well.

The Steelers appear to have the leg up on the Falcons, and the widespread expectation is that they'll come out with a Week 1 win as a result.

Here are three reasons, however, why they could end up beginning the campaign on a sour note with a loss to Atlanta.

Bijan Robinson Goes Wild

In Robinson's only prior career matchup against the Steelers, he went for 68 yards on 18 carries to go with 43 yards on five catches.

The 24-year-old is arguably the best running back in the NFL, however, and Pittsburgh should expect a better showing from him this time around.

The Steelers' run defense was right around the middle of the pack in 2025, as they allowed 113.1 rushing yards per game (13th-best in the NFL) on 4.3 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh has a good group of run defenders on the interior of its defensive line with the likes of Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Yahya Black, though its inside linebackers are a question mark in that regard.

With a new defensive scheme being implemented under Patrick Graham, there's no telling how effective the team is going to be against the run as a whole either.

Robinson logged a league-best 2,298 yards from scrimmage last year, and if the Steelers can't contain him, there's a world in which he almost single-handedly leads Atlanta to victory.

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Falcons' Secondary Shuts Down Steelers' Passing Offense

Perhaps the largest concern for Pittsburgh this season is the true viability of its passing offense, which inherently feels like it has a low ceiling due to the fact that Aaron Rodgers is entering his age-43 season.

The Steelers were diligent in adding talent at wide receiver this offseason with the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard, while Mike McCarthy's offense should act as a boon for Rodgers.

Regardless, the expectation shouldn't be that they'll be explosive in that aspect of the game, and that's especially true against the Falcons.

Atlanta allowed the 13th-fewest passing yards per game in 2025 (200.4) while tying for the sixth-most interceptions (16).

With one of the best safety duos in the league in Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts, as well as a bona fide No. 1 cornerback in A.J. Terrell, the Falcons have the necessary talent in the secondary to both make up for their lack of a pass rush and minimize what Pittsburgh can do through the air.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was new head coach Kevin Stefanski's lone coordinator holdover from Raheem Morris' staff in Atlanta, and for good reason. If the Steelers can't crack the code in the passing game against his unit, they could find themselves in trouble.

Offensive Line Breaks Down

As previously mentioned, the Falcons don't have much in the way of a workable pass rush.

Their two first-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft, both of whom are EDGE rushers in James Pearce Jr. (suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy) and Jalon Walker (torn ACL), will not suit up against Pittsburgh.

Instead, Atlanta will turn to veterans Za'Darius Smith and Samson Ebukam in their absences while hoping Gervon Dexter Sr., whom they acquired from the Chicago Bears last month, can create some push on the interior of the defensive line.

The Steelers' offensive line was a problem area throughout the summer, though it does feel like they have the advantage, at least on paper, against the Falcons' defensive front.

Still, it's hard to feel confident in Pittsburgh's offensive line, especially on the right side with Spencer Anderson at guard and Dylan Cook at tackle.

If the Steelers can't hold up against Atlanta's defensive line, it not only would spell trouble for their chances in Week 1 but for the entire season as well.

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