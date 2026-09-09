Steelers Safety is Key to Stopping Bijan Robinson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need the entire defense working together and succeeding to pull out a victory in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Entering a new chapter in the franchise, the team hopes they begin this era with a victory.

To do so, the Steelers have to find a way to limit Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The 24-year-old tailback is perhaps the best offensive player in the NFL, and he's coming off a year where he recorded 1,476 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards. As the premier dual-threat running back in the NFL, he presents a unique and difficult challenge for the defense.

That's why the Steelers need a standout debut from their new safety. Jaquan Brisker joined his hometown team on a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason, but he is the key to the Steelers slowing down one of the best players in the league.

Stopping Robinson In Space

The book on Robinson is generally well-known, but that's what makes him even scarier to game plan against. He's an absolute freak with the ball in his hands. It doesn't matter if it's out of the backfield or as a receiver, give Bijan the ball and good things tend to happen.

The Falcons are going to feed Bijan all game long. The Steelers bring one of their best defensive line groups in recent memory, and they should help create a tough running situation for Robinson at the point of contact.

But Robinson creates even more damage after contact or making the catch. His entire career, he's been given very little space to create, yet he still produces. Last year, for example, he averaged 2.8 yards before contact on his rushing attempts. On his passing targets, he averaged -0.5 yards before the catch per reception, according to data from Pro Football Reference. Despite this, he posted 666 rushing yards after contact and 857 yards after the catch.

To sum things up, Bijan Robinson is a problem for the Steelers.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Brisker Helps Steelers

Bijan's ability to create after contact is a looming threat to the Steelers' defense. With their defensive line and edge rushers, the Steelers should have no problem closing the gap on Robinson.

But what happens after that? That's where Brisker comes in.

The Steelers need to swarm Robinson when he has the ball. One-on-one situations favor the Falcons' superstart, and Brisker has to help provide numbers during the tackle. He has to explode downfield and work the proper angles towards the ball carrier to eliminate the possibility of him reaching or surpassing the second layer.

Brisker is also going to be paramount to limiting the damage Robinson does in the passing game. The Steelers safety has the size and speed to stick with the best offensive players. That will be put to the test immediately in Week 1. If Brisker succeeds and passes the test, he will have a hand in limiting the Falcons' best player.

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