4 Steelers Players Who Will Be Training Camp Darlings

PITTSBURGH -- One of the best parts of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is seeing who rises to the top. Of course, the roster is taking shape and important position battles are underway, but every year without fail, there is at least one player who steals the show.

Last year, the Steelers had a pair of training camp darlings. Undrafted wide receiver Roc Taylor was a player who entered training camp with sky-high expectations, only to see his stock fall over his time in Latrobe. Instead, the real training camp standout was athlete Max Hurleman and his backflip touchdown celebrations.

This year, there are several exciting players looking to make their own mark at St. Vincent College. These four players stand out as the top candidates to wow in training camp.

Ahmari Harvey, Defensive Back

Defensive backs have received a lot of attention this offseason, with the addition of cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker, but there are some intriguing young players who could make a splash. One of those players is Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and will fight for a spot on the roster or practice squad at training camp.

Harvey isn't the most impressive athlete, but he has a solid frame and displayed some thump in his tackling. He also broke up seven passes in 2025, a career-best in the NCAA. If he can adjust to the tempo and physicality of the next level, he might become an NFL defender.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Howard, Quarterback

Will Howard and Drew Allar are going to be under the microscope at training camp, and it's likely that one of them will show up and perform. My money is on the second-year quarterback. After losing a majority of his time to showcase his talents last summer due to injury, he can assert himself as the team's backup QB with a solid performance at Latrobe.

Donte Kent, Defensive Back/Kick Returner

Another injured rookie from 2025 is hoping that a fresh start is the perfect chance to show what he can do. Donte Kent is a dual-role player who can play across the secondary and return kicks. Lightning-fast pre-injury, has Kent's athleticism and quickness been irreparably damaged by the lower-body injury that kept him out of his entire first year in the NFL?

If he still has that twitch and burst, he is going to turn heads at training camps.

Kaden Wetjen, Wide Receiver/Kick Returner

While Kent can show off some skill, his chances of making the roster are drastically lowered with the arrival of Kaden Wetjen. A return specialist at Iowa, Wetjen is coming here for one reason: to return kicks and punts for big plays.

In training camp, where the hitting is minimized and offensive skill shines, Wetjen is going to be electric. His fast feet will be an eye-popping attraction at training camp, and it will have everyone wondering if the Steelers nabbed a steal in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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